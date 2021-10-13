BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,471 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 774,403. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,413.
There were 77,849 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.01%.
There are 556 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 151 patients currently in intensive care.