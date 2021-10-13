BOSTON (CBS) – Marathon bombing survivor Robert Wheeler says he’s ready for the possibility of another sentencing trial to determine if convicted marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev once again receives the death penalty.

Wheeler had just finished the race in 2013 when the bombs went off and he ran to help the injured. “It’s a betrayal to see someone commit heinous acts get joy out of life,” said Wheeler.

Marc Fucarile lost a leg at the marathon finish line that day. He was outraged last year when a federal appeals court threw out the death penalty against Tsarnaev ruling the sentencing judge made some key mistakes.

The court cited jurors exposed to media coverage and no evidence presented that his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev was allegedly involved in a triple murder in Waltham two years before the bombing, supporting a defense claim he was the real mastermind. “Each individual is held accountable for their actions,” said Fucarile. “I don’t make choices on your decision I make choices on my own and he should be held to that.”

Wheeler agrees saying, “It’s disgusting that’s even an issue. Since when are we not responsible for our actions.”

But Melida Arrendondo, who was near the finish line with her husband Carlos, worries reinstating the death penalty will only lead to more appeals and more headlines for Tsarnaev. She is opposed to the death penalty on religious grounds but also worries another sentencing trial will be too much. “People are trying to move on with their lives. That’s pretty destructive, it brings you back,” said Arredondo.

For the survivors it’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but Marc Fucarile says if these crimes aren’t worthy of capital punishment what would be. “If we can send a message to somebody that may prevent them from doing these acts, and save you and your family, then I did my job,” Fucarile said.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday and is not expected to rule until next summer.