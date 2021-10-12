DEDHAM (CBS) — An eight-week-old puppy was stolen from a house in Dedham Sunday night. A dirt bike, jewelry, cash, shoes, and documents were also taken, according to police.
Officers were called to a home on Bussey Street around 8:20 p.m.
The homeowner said they had left for a short amount of time and when they came back it was clear that someone had forced their way inside through the back. The suspect was already gone when officers arrived.
The female puppy is brindle in color with a white chest, a small amount of white on her nose, a small amount of white on her back left paw, and has brown eyes.
The dirt bike is a Honda CRF450R with dual exhaust, a pro taper rear sprocket, renthal bars, and red and black grips.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gonski at 781-326-1212.