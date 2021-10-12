Man Builds Rotating House For His WifeA man built a rotating house for his wife in Bosnia! She kept changing her mind about which view she wanted, so he made a house that spins.

8 minutes ago

Lakeville Firefighters Seek Good Samaritan Who Comforted Girl After Serious CrashThe Lakeville Fire Department is hoping to track down a Good Samaritan who helped comfort a young girl following a serious crash. Katie Johnston reports.

17 minutes ago

ALCS-Bound Red Sox Proving Doubters To Be 'A Bunch Of Bozos'The Red Sox proved people wrong all year, and with a ticket punched to the ALCS after eliminating the Rays, they continue to do it. CBS Boston's Michael Hurley explains how they continue to succeed in this most surprising season.

44 minutes ago

Northern Lights Seen In New EnglandWhile many of us were sleeping, there was a colorful display overnight in the sky.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago