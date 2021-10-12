LAKEVILLE (CBS) – The Lakeville Fire Department is hoping to track down a Good Samaritan who helped comfort a young girl following a serious crash.
It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 140.
A car crashed just north of the County Street exit, slamming into several trees.
The driver of the car was ejected and had to be rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. A 4-year-old passenger escaped serious injury because she was restrained in her car seat.
Following the crash, a passing motorist stopped to help before ambulances arrived. The woman, who has not yet been identified, comforted the girl until EMTs took over.
According to firefighters, “the woman was able to calm the upset child and even had her smiling and laughing.” The child was eventually taken to a Providence hospital.
The Lakeville Fire Department said they would like to identify the Good Samaritan to thank her.