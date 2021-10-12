BOSTON (CBS) — The 125th Boston Marathon is in the books. For safety reasons, the running field was smaller than usual. Nearly 15,400 athletes crossed the finish line on Boylston Street on Monday.
The race lasted well into the night, some runners finished after dark.
Nearly 20,300 more runners completed their marathon virtually over the weekend.
"It was a great achievement in my life career, winning Boston, and I was so happy, the day was so good," said Benson Kipruto, the winner of the Men's Race.
Bringing back the marathon took a lot of work and planning, but organizers said everything went smoothly.
"It was for us but mostly for athletes of all kinds, a triumphant return to the roads for the first time in 910 days," said Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk.
Now, there are only 189 days until the next one. The 126th marathon is set for April 18.