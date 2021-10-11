Manuela Schar Wins Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair Race For Third TimeManuela Schar took an early lead and never let up in the 125th Boston Marathon, defending her 2019 title and winning Boston for a third time on Monday.

Marcel Hug Wins Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair Race, But Wrong Turn Costs Him Course Record And $50,000Marcel Hug has added yet another Boston Marathon victory to his collection, but a wrong turn late in the race cost him a course record and $50,000.

Tom Brady Only Needed Five Weeks To Throw More Touchdowns Than Every 44-Year-Old In History ... CombinedTom Brady officially confirmed that he's better than every single person who ever tried to play quarterback at the age of 44.

Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was 'Very Simple'"I can't believe that happened."

Alex Cora Calls Text From Bill Belichick His 'Highlight Of The Year'Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pretty excited Sunday night following his team's dramatic 6-4 walkoff win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. But that wasn't the highlight of his week -- or even his year.