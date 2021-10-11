BOSTON (CBS) – Army veteran Lucas Carr and Matt Brown, who was paralyzed in 2010 while playing hockey for Norwood High School, completed their seventh Boston Marathon on Monday. But this one had a special meaning.

Brown, who was paralyzed at 15 years old, and Carr have completed seven Boston Marathons together. But this is the first one that benefitted the Matt Brown Foundation.

The duo surpassed their goal of raising $50,000 for the foundation, which helps support people who suffer spinal cord injuries.

Brown said the cheers of the crowds were inspirational as the duo completed the course.

“Just hearing them yell the foundation, hearing them yell ‘Matt!’ hearing them yell ‘Luke!,’ it doesn’t get old. And it doesn’t get old for 26 miles. It’s what keeps us going,” Brown said.

Carr encouraged others to get involved in the Boston Marathon, and to support charitable causes while doing so.

“Today was one of those days that shows that hard work really pays off,” Carr said. “If you’re thinking about running a marathon, get off your couch tomorrow. Pick a foundation you want to run for. You can do it. And you can do it next year in April. It’s not that far away.”