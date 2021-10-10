Texans Torch Patriots With 37-Yard Touchdown Off A Flea FlickerAn already frustrating Sunday afternoon in Houston went from bad to worse for the New England Patriots early in the second half against the Texans.

Tom Brady Does Something He Hasn't Done Since Record-Setting 2007 SeasonTom Brady is back.

Damien Harris Fumbles At Goal Line, Costing Patriots Touchdown Vs. TexansOnce again, the fumble bug cost the Patriots. This time, it was Damien Harris at the goal line. And it was a doozy.

J.J. Taylor Out, Rhamondre Stevenson In For Patriots Against TexansThe New England Patriots' running back carousel continues to spin.

Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss React Strongly To Jon Gruden's Comment: 'That Is Racist'On Sunday morning, former Patriots Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi spoke candidly about the matter. They had harsh words for Jon Gruden.