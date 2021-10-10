BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber has won over Red Sox fans since his arrival in Boston, mostly with his bat. On Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was his bat, his glove and a hilarious reaction to a simple fielding play that had Boston fans feeling all warm and cozy about Schwarber.
He led the game off for Boston with a solo homer, cutting Tampa’s lead to 2-1 at the time. But the first baseman committed an error to start the top of the third, overthrowing Nate Eovaldi as he covered first base and allowing Brandon Lowe to reach. Lowe never got farther than second base, and the Sox got out of the inning unscathed.
Boston actually took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the frame, with Schwarber scoring the go-ahead run.
He was probably pleased with crossing home, but he was even happier a short time later when he got some redemption at first base. In the Top of the 4th, Ji-Man Choi hit a grounder to Schwarber, who fielded it cleanly and got the ball to Nathan Eovaldi for the out. After the play, Schwarber raised his hands in the air, delivered a fierce fist pump, and even tipped his hat to the crowd.
After the error last inning, Kyle Schwarber celebrates making the routine 3-1 putout and takes off his cap lol pic.twitter.com/YAk21rl1su
— MLB Errors (@mlberrors) October 10, 2021
The Fenway Faithful erupted after the display, with fans tipping their caps as well to the first baseman. Schwarber has endeared himself to Boston fans since he entered the lineup in August, and his postseason heroics will just add to the adulation — along with his sidesplitting response to a simple play in Game 3.