WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester high school football team is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.
10 Burncoat High School players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of the last month, according to Robert Pezzella, Director of Durkin Administration at Worcester Public Schools.
That's forced the team to cancel practice, as well as cancel the team's latest game.
At least 60 other players have been tested in school for coronavirus, and the school says they are assessing the results of the tests.
Parents can opt to keep kids in school if they are negative through the Test and Stay Program.