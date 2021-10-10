Bloodied Mac Jones Leads Game-Winning Drive Vs. Texans: 'He's A Tough Son Of A Gun'Mac Jones believes he only got hit one time on Sunday in Houston. It was, however a big one.

Kyle Schwarber Has Hilarious Reaction After Cleanly Fielding Grounder At First In Game 3 Of ALDSKyle Schwarber has won over Red Sox fans since his arrival in Boston, mostly with his bat. On Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was his bat, his glove and a hilarious reaction to a simple fielding play that had Boston fans feeling all warm and cozy about Schwarber.

Texans, David Culley Did Their Best To Give Game To Patriots -- And They SucceededAll Houston had to do there was play decently for the final 28 minutes to come out with their a victory. Alas, the Texans are the Texans. And so, they Texansed.

Ups & Downs: Patriots Bounce Back From Shaky Start, Finish Strong In Win Over TexansThis was just an ugly, ugly football game. Fumbles at the one-centimeter line, punts off a teammate's head. Patriots-Texans had it all -- as long as you like bad football.

POLL: Did The Pats O-Line Get The Job Done Despite Being Down 4 Starters?New England played with mostly backups on the offensive line, with four of five starters out of the game.