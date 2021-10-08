BOSTON (CBS) – An immersive art exhibit that has excited cities around the world has landed in Boston. Also this weekend – the opening of a new classical music season, and a family-friendly, giant, outdoor maze.
IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
It’s a chance to view artwork from one of the world’s most famous artists like you’ve never seen it before. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open at the Strand Theater. The exhibit features 20-thousand square feet of digital projections, using both light and sound. There’s also a virtual reality headset option. The exhibit is meant for people of all ages.
https://vangoghexpo.com/boston/
When: Through January (Weekdays: 10a–8p, Weekends & holidays: 9a–9p)
Where: Strand Theatre, Boston
Cost: Adults $44.90, Children $22.90
MEGA CORN MAZE
It’s a massive maze in an 8-acre corn field and the big question is: how long will it take you to make it through? The Davis Mega Maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through October 24. Once you’re done enjoy some barbecue, live music, and if you’re feeling adventurous, the zip line.
https://davismegamaze.com
When: Saturday & Sundays through October 24
Where: Sterling
Cost: Adults $29.95, Children $26.95, Under 5 free. Buy online and save $5/ticket
CLASSICAL CONCERT
The Handel and Haydn Society kicks off the fall season this weekend performing Vivaldi: The Four Seasons. Sunday’s show at Symphony Hall takes place at 3 p.m. The concert will last 90 minutes, with tickets starting at $24.
https://handelandhaydn.org
When: October 10, 3pm
Where: Symphony Hall, Boston
Cost: Starting at $24