BOSTON (CBS) – An immersive art exhibit that has excited cities around the world has landed in Boston. Also this weekend – the opening of a new classical music season, and a family-friendly, giant, outdoor maze.

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH

It’s a chance to view artwork from one of the world’s most famous artists like you’ve never seen it before. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open at the Strand Theater. The exhibit features 20-thousand square feet of digital projections, using both light and sound. There’s also a virtual reality headset option. The exhibit is meant for people of all ages.

https://vangoghexpo.com/boston/

When: Through January (Weekdays: 10a–8p, Weekends & holidays: 9a–9p)

Where: Strand Theatre, Boston

Cost: Adults $44.90, Children $22.90

MEGA CORN MAZE

It’s a massive maze in an 8-acre corn field and the big question is: how long will it take you to make it through? The Davis Mega Maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through October 24. Once you’re done enjoy some barbecue, live music, and if you’re feeling adventurous, the zip line.

https://davismegamaze.com

When: Saturday & Sundays through October 24

Where: Sterling

Cost: Adults $29.95, Children $26.95, Under 5 free. Buy online and save $5/ticket

CLASSICAL CONCERT

The Handel and Haydn Society kicks off the fall season this weekend performing Vivaldi: The Four Seasons. Sunday’s show at Symphony Hall takes place at 3 p.m. The concert will last 90 minutes, with tickets starting at $24.

https://handelandhaydn.org

When: October 10, 3pm

Where: Symphony Hall, Boston

Cost: Starting at $24