Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.

Alex Cora Insists Rafael Devers Is Not InjuredThere was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat.

What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Randy Arozarena Steals Home, Rays Beat Red Sox 5-0 In Game 1 Of ALDSRandy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener Thursday night.

J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. Rays, But Not In Game 1 LineupJ.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, though it remains unclear if he'll play in Thursday night's Game 1.