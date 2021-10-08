CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Taunton News

TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles caught fire in the lot of an auto auction in Taunton Friday night. Firefighters were called to the IAA auto auction on Myricks Street at about 5:40 p.m. and discovered approximately 30 vehicles burning.

The Taunton Fire Department said because the lot is in a remote area without hydrants, firefighters had to stretch over 2,000 feet of hose lines to battle the flames.

A fire broke out Friday night at an auto auction lot in Taunton. (Photo credit: David Middleton/Taunton Pilots Association)

“It’s tough to get the trucks in there because the vehicles are close together,” Chief Timothy Bradshaw said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.