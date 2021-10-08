BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton Police officer was shot four times and two men are dead following an hours-long standoff Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a home on Taber Ave. for a report of gunshots fired around 5:45 p.m. While police were investigating, another man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a silver SUV parked near the home. Then, a Brockton Police officer was shot four times, including in his Kevlar vest. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he spent the night and is expected to make a full recovery. His name has not been released.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home for several hours. A SWAT Team was called in and police negotiated with him. He eventually came outside around 9:30 p.m. and then shot himself, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Shaun Banion told WBZ-TV he’s known the man since they were kids.

“I was with his father for a little bit and they were negotiating back and forth and from my understanding the negotiators actually said he was outside. So I was happy, it was getting ready to end peacefully. I kept praying left and right, just come out, surrender yourself, you know you’re going to go to jail, but you’ll still be alive. You don’t have to go out on bad terms, take your own life,” he said.

No information has been released yet about the man found dead in the car outside the home. Police do not believe it was a random shooting.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said he and Police Chief Manny Gomes will visit the injured officer in the hospital Friday.

“This also shows the serious nature of law enforcement, we have very brave men and women that serve Brockton Police every single day,” Mayor Sullivan said.