Joe Montana Says Tom Brady Can Play To Age 60, Because Nobody Is Allowed To Hit HimJoe Montana took things further, saying Tom Brady can probably play until he's 60, given how many quarterback hits have been outlawed by the NFL.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19Celtics star Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trent Brown, Shaq Mason Ruled Out For Patriots Vs. Texans; No Update On Isaiah Wynn, Mike OnwenuIf Wednesday and Thursday didn't call for some concern, then Friday's Patriots practice attendance signaled that it's officially time to ring some alarm bells in New England.

Red Sox' Season Rests On Chris Sale's Shoulders NowAs for how Chris Sale will do on Friday night, there's equal reasons for optimism and doubt.

The NFL's Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle's Michael DicksonLadies and gentlemen ... a double punt!