BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here.

Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history:

87 degrees on April 16, 2012

28 degrees on April 19, 1926

How about the last two Boston’s? We had a record 1.57 inches of rain in 2018 and 0.72″ of rain in 2019 along with some nasty thunder and lightning.

Then there’s the sea breeze in April, the water temperatures are frigid, in the 40s. So, any type of day with relatively light wind and decent heating of the land and you could have a 20-to-30 degree difference along the route from Hopkinton to Boston. Runners can literally experience two entirely different seasons along the 26 mile route.

In October, sea breezes are basically non-existent with much warmer ocean temperatures. The land-based temperature extremes on either end are also less dramatic. For instance, look at the records for October 11:

Record high: 82

Record low: 32

These are about 5-to-10 degrees less extreme than the typical marathon dates in April.

Essentially, in October, there really is very little concern of a severe weather day with one exception, tropical systems. We are just past the peak of our hurricane season in October and typically there is always something to watch in the Atlantic or Caribbean this time of year. Of course, the chances of a hit in Boston on any given day is very low.

And that brings us to our first October Boston Marathon here in 2021.

As we have been tracking the forecast over the last few weeks, it was fairly clear that the likelihood of an “extreme” weather day was low. Conditions have been overall mild, but not anywhere near record territory. We haven’t had a frost anywhere close to Boston yet, heck we haven’t even dropped below 50 yet in Boston (and that is nearing a record for latest ever). The Tropics have also calmed in recent weeks, currently there are no named systems anywhere in the Atlantic basin.

Thinking back on the summer and fall here in 2021, if I were to ask you what you would guess would be our biggest weather threat on Marathon Monday I bet almost all of you would guess one thing – rain. And you would be correct! Boston is currently more than a foot of water above the average to date this year and we just came out of the wettest July-August-September stretch ever recorded, so naturally there would be some rain in the forecast.

But alas, I come with good news! The latest indications are that any rain we might receive Sunday and Monday would be very light, spotty and also moving out before the Marathon.

Let’s break down the details:

Currently we have a very large area of high pressure anchored to our north, hence why the weather has been so amazing the last few days. This weekend, that high will slide southward and position itself off our coastline. At the same time, an area of clouds and rain off the southeast U.S. coast will start to move northward.

Caution to runners and spectators – if you look at a wide radar picture on Sunday, it will look scary. You will see lots of rain (some heavy) moving generally northward off the Carolinas and Mid Atlantic coastline. You may wonder, “how the heck is that not going to soak us on Monday?”

Trust me, we have been concerned about just that!

However, confidence has increased in the last 24 hours that the high pressure (our protector) will hold tight just enough to shunt the majority of the rain south and east of New England, out to sea. There will certainly be a good deal of clouds that stream in here over the weekend and a little but of light rain, especially south of the Mass Pike on Sunday, but it does not appear as though any significant rainfall will be able to penetrate into New England.

By Monday, the entire system will be pushed eastward and while there may be some leftover clouds and a spotty, light shower very early Monday morning, it looks like we will be dry for much of the day.

Hour-by-hour forecast Monday:

6 a.m: Hopkinton 55, Boston 60, mainly cloudy, wind NE 4-8mph

9 a.m: Hopkinton 60, Boston 65, mainly cloudy, wind ENE 5-10mph

Noon: Temperatures 68-72, breaks of sun, wind E 5-10mph

3 p.m: Temperatures low to mid 70s, breaks of sun, wind E 5-10mph

6 p.m: Temperatures 65-69, Pt. Sunny, wind E 4-8mph

Probably a bit warmer than most runners would like, but looks like a terrific day for spectators!

If you are one of the thousands of runners this year, on behalf of the entire WBZ-TV Weather Team I wish you good luck and great weather!

As always, I would urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts this weekend on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ