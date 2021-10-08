BOSTON (CBS) – State Police held suspension hearings on Friday for four troopers involved in two recent incidents reported on by the WBZ I-Team.
Two of the troopers were involved in a fight outside a Boston nightclub. They have been identified as John Perro and Estefania Lopez.READ MORE: Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon Expo: 'It Gives Me Adrenaline'
The other two were supervisors, Douglas Grout and Ryan Stanley, who did not step in when trainees at the academy created a “slip ‘n slide” inside a hallway.READ MORE: 'I Think Monday Will Leave Us With Some Optimism' 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden Returns
All four troopers are now suspended without pay.MORE NEWS: Hingham Mom Says School COVID Tested Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Without Permission
In both cases, internal affairs is conducting investigations into the incidents. When the investigation is over, there will be a new round of hearings to determine the status of the troopers.