BEVERLY (CBS) – North Shore Music Theatre says it has entered into an agreement with its workers, ending a one-day strike.
On Wednesday, the opening night performance of 'Mamma Mia!' was abruptly canceled 25 minutes before curtains were scheduled to go up.
The theater's stagehands, who unionized early in the pandemic joining IATSE Local 11, went on strike two hours before the performance.
The union is demanding better wages and wants the theater to bring back all the employees sent home because of the pandemic.
"North Shore Music Theatre has entered into an agreement with their stagehands who have agreed to return to work after making progress on wage increases," a statement on the theater's website said Thursday.
All productions of ‘Mamma Mia!’ will go on as previously scheduled, according to the theater. Anyone who had tickets to the canceled show on Wednesday can contact the box office to reschedule.