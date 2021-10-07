J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. Rays, But Not In Game 1 LineupJ.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, though it remains unclear if he'll play in Thursday night's Game 1.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?Leonard Fournette could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up lots of yards.

Four Patriots Offensive Linemen Miss Second Day Of Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots offense was having enough problems with the majority of their starting offensive line intact. Now it looks like New England will have to rely on an O-line comprised mostly of backups come Sunday afternoon against the Texans.

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDSWBZ-TV's Dan Roche chats with former Red Sox third baseman and current MLB analyst Will Middlebrooks about the Red Sox's chances against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

5 Former Celtics Among 18 Ex-NBA Players Charged In Health Care Fraud SchemeFive former Celtics are among the 18 former NBA players that have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.