5 Former Celtics Among 18 Ex-NBA Players Charged In Health Care Fraud SchemeFive former Celtics are among the 18 former NBA players that have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.

J.D. Martinez Back On Red Sox Roster For ALDS Vs. RaysJ.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, though it remains unclear if he'll play in Thursday night's Game 1.

'This Is Going To Be Georgia's First Real Tough Road Test': Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other GamesAdam Zucker previews this weekend's college football slate on CBS including #2 Georgia against #18 Auburn and #1 Alabama vs Texas A&M.

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Pitching MatchupsA look at the pitching matchups we'll see -- or should see -- during the Boston-Tampa Bay ALDS.

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.