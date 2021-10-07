BOSTON (CBS) – The newest – and tallest – baby at the Franklin Park Zoo has arrived.

Zoo New England shared photos of a female Masai giraffe calf who was born September 22 and is already six feet tall. Her mother is Amari, a 5-year-old, was also born at Franklin Park Zoo.

The baby and mother are still bonding behind the scenes, but will make their exhibit debut in the near future.

About 30 minutes after she was born, the calf began trying to stand. She was unsteady initially, but before long was walking on her own.

“The calf seems exceptionally friendly, bold, and curious. I was impressed that, once she was stable and confident enough to take her first, tentative steps, she walked right up to me before I could exit the stall,” said Dr. Chris Bonar, senior veterinarian in Zoo New England’s Animal Health Department. “So far, Amari been very attentive, which is especially important for a first-time mother.”

As of her last check-in, the calf weighs 170 pounds.

“We are thrilled to share the news of this birth,” John Linehan, Zoo New England president and CEO said. “While this little giraffe is sure to steal people’s hearts, she is also an important ambassador for her species. By watching her grow, we hope that people will develop a better appreciation and understanding of giraffe, a species whose numbers in the wild have plummeted in recent years.”