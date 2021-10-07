BOSTON (CBS) – A man is biking hundreds of miles to raise money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Rodolfo Goncalves is riding from New York City to Boston.
He said his wife Patricia was his inspiration behind the challenging ride.
“My beautiful wife about 5 years ago we discovered she had cancer. We fought very hard and today she in cancer free. Thank god,” Goncalves said. “I know how difficult it is to take it day by day. It is such a difficult time for the family and friends so I said I need to do something to help and bring money. I did something that I love to do – be outside – and it was amazing.”
The ride is about 241 miles. Goncalves hopes to raise $10 for every mile he travels. All proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
So far, Goncalves is about $400 away from his goal.
