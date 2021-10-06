RANDOLPH (CBS) – The FBI is digging up the backyard of a home in Randolph.
Heavy equipment was tearing apart the lawn behind the house on Mitchell Street just after noon Wednesday. Agents had set up a tent and were sifting through the dirt.
“The FBI’s Evidence Response Team, along with the Randolph Police Department, are on scene in connection with an ongoing investigation,” an FBI spokesperson told WBZ-TV. “We are searching for specific evidence and there is no threat to public safety.”
No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.