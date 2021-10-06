BOSTON (CBS) — Just as soon as the Patriots get through a significant reunion, another one emerges.

With the Panthers winning the seemingly underwhelming sweepstakes for the suddenly available Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots are now set to face off against the cornerback with whom they “mutually” parted ways on Wednesday.

The Patriots are playing all four NFC South teams this season, with the Panthers on the schedule in Carolina in Week 9. It won’t quite have the same oomph as Tom Brady visiting Foxboro, but it’s nevertheless noteworthy, considering Gilmore essentially forced his way out of New England by refusing to pay for the $7 million he was due in 2021.

That will be a tough game for the Patriots regardless, as it comes after they return from Los Angeles for a game against the Chargers on Halloween.

The Panthers are currently 3-1, while the Patriots are 1-3.

Interestingly, the Week 9 trip to Carolina was supposed to be a reunion game when the schedule was released, as it represented Cam Newton’s first opportunity to play in Carolina since his release from the team in 2020. Alas, Newton was released by the Patriots at the end of the summer, thus ending that opportunity.

For Gilmore, this will be his ninth time playing against the Patriots, after playing eight games against them during his five years in Buffalo. Gilmore’s Bills won just one of those games.