BOSTON (CBS) — A Jamie Collins reunion is indeed on tap in Foxboro.

The Patriots are close to re-signing the linebacker, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. CLNS’ Evan Lazar and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed also reported the news.

A reunion in the making: the Patriots are working towards a deal with free agent LB Jamie Collins to bring him back for his third stint with the team, per source. Collins should be able to contribute right away given his familiarity with the system. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2021

The #Patriots are bringing back LB Jamie Collins, a source says. @FieldYates on it first. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 5, 2021

Source confirms the Patriots and Jamie Collins are working on a reunion. Nothing official but a deal could happen this week. @FieldYates was on it first. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 5, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer indicated that the deal is just a physical away from being completed.

Bigger return to New England this week: Jamie Collins or Tom Brady? The Patriots have made an offer, I'm told, and Collins is expected to fly to New England in the morning to take a physical. Assuming everything checks out, he'll be back with the team that drafted him. https://t.co/atNro7stoB — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 5, 2021

Collins was released by the Lions on Sept. 28, after the team could not find a trade partner.

Collins, a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2013, is 31 years old. He’s six seasons removed from his lone Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro nod, but he was a highly active member of the Detroit defense last season. In 14 games, he recorded 101 total tackles (55 solo, 46 assists) with six pass defenses, one interception, three forced fumbles, six tackles for loss, and one sack.

He played in two games for Detroit this season, recording 10 tackles (seven solo, three assists) with a QB hit, a fumble recovery, and a tackle for a loss.

LB Jamie Collins is working on a deal to return to the Patriots, per @FieldYates Jamie Collins career PFF Grade: with Patriots: 90.0

with Browns/Lions: 57.1 pic.twitter.com/8pTQc5nLMX — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2021

Collins initially played parts of four seasons with the Patriots, winning the Super Bowl in 2014. He was traded on Halloween in 2016 to the Browns, and he signed a big contract with Cleveland the following offseason. He re-signed with the Patriots in 2019, when the Patriots had the league’s best defense, and he signed a free-agent deal with the Lions in the offseason that followed.