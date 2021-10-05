BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and the Yankees will meet in Tuesday night’s Wild Card game at Fenway Park, a one-game playoff to determine which team will move on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. A certain someone who had a key swing in a one-game playoff between the two rivals back in 1978 will be in reportedly attendance.

That would be Bucky “Bleeping” Dent, as he is known in Boston. The former Yankees shortstop who ended Boston’s postseason dreams 43 years ago will be at Fenway Park, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

There’s no word on where Dent will be sitting or if he’ll make his way up to the Green Monster during Tuesday’s game. Dent is, of course, best known for hitting a go-ahead homer over the Monster for the Yankees in a one-game playoff between New York and Boston in 1978. That was one of just 40 career homers for Dent.

That three-run shot by New York’s No. 9 hitter gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead over the Red Sox. New York went on to win the game, 5-4, a victory sent the Yankees to the playoffs and ended Boston’s season. New York won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers that postseason.

As for this year’s one-game playoff between the two teams, Boston and New York both finished with identical 92-70 records during the regular season. Tuesday’s Wild Card clash is taking place at Fenway Park because the Red Sox went 10-9 against the Yankees in the season series.

Maybe the Red Sox will have their own special guest for the game, perhaps someone who played a big role in Boston’s epic comeback over the Yankees back in 2004. Or maybe even someone from their 2018 ALDS matchup, which the Red Sox won in four games en route to their latest World Series title.

First pitch for Tuesday night’s game is set for 8:09 p.m.