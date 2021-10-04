BOSTON (CBS) – New Kids on the Block are coming back to Boston in 2022.
The group, which played Fenway Park in August, announced its Mixtape 2022 Tour on Monday.
Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv
— New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021
The tour includes a stop at TD Garden on July 15.
Joining the local favorites for the performance will be Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.