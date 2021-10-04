CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – New Kids on the Block are coming back to Boston in 2022.

The group, which played Fenway Park in August, announced its Mixtape 2022 Tour on Monday.

The tour includes a stop at TD Garden on July 15.

Joining the local favorites for the performance will be Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

