BOSTON (CBS) – No one won the big Powerball prize Saturday night, sending the jackpot climbing to $670 million.
The jackpot was at $635 million heading into Saturday. The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were: 28-38-42-47-52 and Powerball 1.
The odds of winning were 292 million to one.
The drawing was the 40th since the jackpot was last hit back on June 5.
Monday’s $670 million jackpot will be the sixth-largest in Powerball history, and 10th largest in US lottery history.