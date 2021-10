Tom Brady Now Has Now Beaten Every Team In The NFLWith a win over the Patriots on Sunday night, Tom Brady has now beaten everyone in the NFL.

POLL: Who Was The Better Quarterback Tonight?Tom Brady and the Buccaneers barely escaped with a win in New England on Sunday night, beating the Patriots 19-17. Brady struggled at times, finishing with 269 yards with no touchdowns, but led the Bucs to a win. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was pretty solid, throwing for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Escape With 19-17 Win Over PatriotsThe Patriots nearly stunned Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Brady's return to New England.

Tracking Tom Brady Vs. Patriots: Brady's Kneeldowns Seal Buc's 19-17 WinWe're tracking every single thing Tom Brady does on the field on Sunday night against the Patriots.

Tom Brady Sets NFL's All-Time Passing Yards Record, A Mark He Will Hold For A Very Long TimeYou can add one more significant notch to Tom Brady's list of career accomplishments.