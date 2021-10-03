FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution are enjoying a break in their schedule at the moment, but the club clinched the top seed in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Sunday.
New England is locked into the top stop in the East thanks to a 0-0 draw between Nashville SC and New York City FC on Sunday afternoon. The Revs will have a first-round bye and homefield advantage through the Conference Final round in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Has Broken And Cracked Ribs, Punctured Lung
The Revolution have five games remaining in the regular season and currently own a 14-point advantage over Seattle in the race of the Supporters’ Shield. If the Revs claim the Supporters’ Shield, New England would also host the MLS Cup final at Gillette Stadium, should they advance to the championship match.READ MORE: Patriots Will Play 1-Minute Tom Brady Tribute Video Before Game Versus Bucs, Kraft Says
The Revolution will open the club’s 2021 playoff run at Gillette Stadium in the Eastern Conference Semifinals sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, and will host the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup from the opening round. Postseason ticket packages will be on sale later this month, with more details to be announced soon.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Receives Warm Welcome From Fans Upon Arrival At Bucs Team Hotel
New England will next be in action Saturday, Oct. 16 against Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium. You can catch that match on TV38.