FOXBORO (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski won’t be playing against the New England Patriots in Foxboro this Sunday. According to the Buccaneers, the tight end did not travel with the team on Saturday.
Gronk had returned to the practice field for Tampa on Friday after missing the previous two days with a rib injury that he suffered during a Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams.
He had been officially listed as “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report.
For the season, Gronk has caught 16 passes from Tom Brady for 184 yards and four touchdowns.