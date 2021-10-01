DANVERS (CBS) — A piece of metal that came off a dump truck on Route 95 in Danvers Friday morning went through a car windshield, killing the driver inside, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the truck did not stop initially, police said, but later identified himself to authorities.
Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska. He and his 68-year-old wife, who was in the passenger’s seat and was hospitalized for minor injuries, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier in the day for a vacation and rented the 2020 Ford Fusion.
The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, near Exit 67B. Witnesses who called 911 said the car was hit by debris, a source told WBZ-TV.
A large piece of metal could be seen on the side of the road.
Police said the piece of metal that pierced the windshield was a concrete screed, which is used to level and smooth freshly poured concrete.
The 21-year-old driver of the dump truck, who works for a Lynn construction company, identified himself to State Police and is cooperating. Police said an investigation is underway and any possible charges have yet to be determined.
The incident closed two left lanes and backed up traffic. All lanes reopened and the scene was cleared shortly after 10 a.m.