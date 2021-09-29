(MARE) – Alexander is a bright boy of Hispanic and African American descent. He is described as unique and wise beyond his years. Alexander enjoys Legos, electronics and is very tech savvy. Alexander is doing well in school and his educational team in the process of transitioning him from an IEP. While it takes him some time to form connections with others, he enjoys asking a lot of questions in order to get to know them. Alexander also does really well with consistency and a regular schedule.

Legally freed for adoption, the ideal family for Alexander would consist of any family constellation that can provide him the attention and support he needs, with a child or children within the same age range or older. If a single parent is interested, it is important that they are able to prioritize their time around his needs. It’s very important that Alexander maintains the connections and traditions he has developed with his two siblings, which includes regular contact through phone calls, cards during the holidays/ birthdays, and consistent visits either weekly, bi-weekly, or at least monthly.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.