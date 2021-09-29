Julian Edelman On Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Matchup: 'They Definitely Want To Beat Each Other'Everybody's got feelings and opinions about the upcoming meeting between Tom Brady's Buccaneers with Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. Few of them have the inside knowledge of Julian Edelman.

Patriots Player's Ring From Super Bowl LI Sells For $92,146At a price of nearly $100,000, someone is now the proud owner of a piece of Patriots Super Bowl history.

Pedro Martinez Rips Umps With Swear On Live TV: 'They Don't Know [Bleep]!'

We Now Know Why Malcolm Butler Was Benched In Super Bowl LIISeth Wickersham's new book on the Patriots not only dives into the toxic relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but it also answers a question that New England fans have been asking for years: Why didn't Malcolm Butler play in Super Bowl LII?

Details Of Deteriorating Relationship Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Emerge In Excerpts From Seth Wickersham's Patriots BookExcerpts Seth Wickersham's book "It's Better To Be Feared" have been released ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Buccaneers game, detailing the deteriorating relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in New England.