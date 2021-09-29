FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry was back on the practice field on Wednesday, and could make his debut as soon as Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots now have 21 days to active Harry, who started the season on IR with a shoulder injury. While he didn’t do much in his first two seasons after the Patriots drafted him 32nd overall in 2019, Harry did have an impressive training camp for New England in 2021.
It’s unclear how he’ll fit in with the new-look Patriots offense when he does return, but Harry could be a big target for Mac Jones in the red zone.
Here we go and @NkealHarry15 was back on the field @Patriots practice today. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YQPeDaCoZ9
— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) September 29, 2021
James White was the only player missing from Wednesday’s practice session, which was expected after he was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots will release their first practice/injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon.
New England will practice again Thursday and Friday before welcoming Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Foxboro on Sunday night.