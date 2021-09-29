CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Grafton News, Mass Pike

GRAFTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike westbound in Grafton late Wednesday morning backed up traffic as crews worked to free the driver. Both sides of the highway were shut down temporarily so a medical helicopter could land.

Traffic was at a standstill heading west, and MassDOT said “multiple travel lanes” were closed due the crash. The truck driver was eventually freed and taken away in a stretcher.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and warned to expect delays.

 

CBSBoston.com Staff