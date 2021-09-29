GRAFTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike westbound in Grafton late Wednesday morning backed up traffic as crews worked to free the driver. Both sides of the highway were shut down temporarily so a medical helicopter could land.
Traffic was at a standstill heading west, and MassDOT said “multiple travel lanes” were closed due the crash. The truck driver was eventually freed and taken away in a stretcher.
** Traffic Alert ** SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE- Mass Pike westbound at mile marker 100.6 is a tractor trailer crash with entrapment. Grafton and Westborough Heavy Rescues are working to free a driver. Life Flight en route. pic.twitter.com/iZVX91nWr0
— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 29, 2021
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and warned to expect delays.