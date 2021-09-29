Patriots-Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski A DNP For Bucs; 7 Players Limited For PatsRob Gronkowski did not practice for the Bucs on Wednesday, while the Patriots had seven players limited in Foxboro.

Report: James White Expected To Miss Rest Of Season With Hip InjuryPatriots running back James White is reportedly done for the season after suffering a hip injury in last Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

N'Keal Harry Returns To Patriots Practice On WednesdayPatriots receiver N'Keal Harry was back on the practice field on Wednesday, and could make his debut as soon as Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eric Mangini And Bill Belichick Nearly Had Fistfight In 2008, According To Seth Wickersham's Patriots BookA new book is causing shockwaves through the NFL with a behind-the-scenes look at the New England Patriots' dynasty.

Belichick Denies That He Didn't Want To Meet Brady In Person After QB Decided To Leave New EnglandBill Belichick said that it was not true that he did not want to meet Tom Brady in person after the quarterback chose to leave New England via free agency.