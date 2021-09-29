CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, covid-19, Pregnancy

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers of Disease Control issued an urgent health advisory on Wednesday, telling all pregnant women to get vaccinated immediately.

The advisory includes women who are pregnant, women who were recently pregnant or women who may become pregnant. The CDC said that 22 pregnant women have died from COVID-19 within the last month, the highest monthly total since the pandemic began. The CDC said pregnancy puts women at an increased risk for severe illness, death and pregnancy complications.

