WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorms, Scattered Rain Showers Expected Through Tuesday Evening
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, MBTA, Red Line

BOSTON (CBS) — A Red Line train derailed at the Broadway MBTA station in Boston Tuesday morning, the T said. No one was hurt, but riders are told to expect delays as shuttles replace train service in the area.

Forty-seven riders were on board the train when it derailed; they all exited safely.

“At approximately 9:45 a.m.,  a southbound Red Line train, moving at a slow rate of speed, derailed at Broadway Station, and made contact with the edge of the platform. The second car of the six-car train derailed,” the MBTA said in a statement. “The cause is under investigation.”

Buses will replace Red Line trains between Park Station and JFK/UMass as crews work to bring the train back on the rails.

 

CBSBoston.com Staff