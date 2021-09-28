BOSTON (CBS) — A Red Line train derailed at the Broadway MBTA station in Boston Tuesday morning, the T said. No one was hurt, but riders are told to expect delays as shuttles replace train service in the area.
Forty-seven riders were on board the train when it derailed; they all exited safely.
“At approximately 9:45 a.m., a southbound Red Line train, moving at a slow rate of speed, derailed at Broadway Station, and made contact with the edge of the platform. The second car of the six-car train derailed,” the MBTA said in a statement. “The cause is under investigation.”
Here’s the soggy and somewhat chaotic situation at the Broadway Station in South Boston. @MBTA says a train derailed at around 9:45am but all 47 passengers safely exited. Bus service is replacing service from Park Street to JFK/UMass. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vNsOFtSt9i
— Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) September 28, 2021
Buses will replace Red Line trains between Park Station and JFK/UMass as crews work to bring the train back on the rails.