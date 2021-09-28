Tom Brady Is Selling A Special T-Shirt For His Return To FoxboroTom Brady saw an opportunity to hawk a new product. As is usually the case, he's taking it.

Rob Gronkowski 'Likely' To Play Vs. Patriots, Despite Injury Scare On SundaySunday night will not just mark the return to Foxboro for Tom Brady. It will also be a homecoming for Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots Need A Lot More Out Of Jonnu Smith -- And The Tight End Knows ItPatriots tight end Jonnu Smith took full blame for his costly miscue in Sunday's loss to the Saints, and vowed to put his rough start behind him and pay much better going forward.

Tom Brady Says He Knows 'Exactly' What The Patriots Are Going To Try To Do To BuccaneersTom Brady says he doesn’t expect a homecoming Sunday night when he faces the New England Patriots for the first time in his historic career, but he knows “exactly what they’re going to attempt to do to us.”

Matthew Slater On Tom Brady: 'That's The Greatest Player In The History Of Football'Matthew Slater is not surprised that Tom Brady continues to play at such a high level, but he said the Patriots need to focus on themselves ahead of the much-anticipated Week 4 matchup against Brady and the Bucs.