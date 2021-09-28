(CBS) — Nestle is recalling nearly 28,000 pounds of DiGiorno frozen pizza because of a label problem.
The DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza carton may actually contain the three-meat pizza, which has soy, a known allergen.
The recalled pizzas have a "Best By" date of March 2022 and were shipped to stores across the country.
So far there are no reports of anyone getting sick.
Click here for the full recall notice.