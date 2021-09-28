BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey issued an advisory to customers and auto dealers about deceiving advertising practices previously reported by the WBZ-TV I-Team.
Healey said Tuesday the advisory reminds auto dealers they are required to "accurately advertise prices, honor advertised prices, and comply with consumer lease contract provisions."
The new advisory comes in response to a “significant increase” in complaints to Healey’s office about unfair or deceptive pricing practices by car dealers.
Some customers, for example, told the I-Team they have seen an advertised price for a vehicle, gone to the business and been told the cost is actually higher.
“Purchasing a vehicle is a significant financial investment for many individuals and families,” Healey said. “After a surge in complaints to my office, we’re making sure consumers are aware of their rights under the law, and that auto dealerships know our office will take action against these deceptive sales tactics.”
Healey said that as a result of the COVID pandemic, new and used car markets have seen an increased demand for cars. Combine with a car supply shortage, there have been increases in pricing for both new and used cars.
Anyone who believes a car dealership violated automobile advertising laws is asked to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division by clicking here or calling the attorney general consumer hotline at (617) 727-8400.