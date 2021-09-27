BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox haven’t played in a playoff game since 2018, and at the moment, the team is barely hanging on to their postseason lives after being swept by the Yankees over the weekend.

But given how the schedule shakes out for Boston and its Wild Card competition over the final week of the regular season, chances are the Red Sox will still be playing some October baseball. (Not counting the three October games against the Nationals to close out the regular season, of course.)

And despite that three-game sweep that flip-flopped the Sox and the Yankees in the standings, there still remains a decent chance that the Red Sox will play host to the AL Wild Card game come Oct. 5. If that game is played at Fenway Park, and if — albeit a much bigger if — the team advances to the ALDS, fans will have a chance to snag some tickets to playoff games at Fenway Park on Wednesday morning.

The opportunity to purchase tickets to any American League Wild Card and Division Series games that may be played at Fenway Park begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29 on redsox.com. No tickets will be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office.

The Red Sox currently trail the Yankees by one game in the AL Wild Card race, so if the playoffs started today, that one-game playoff would be held in the Bronx. However, the Red Sox have a cushy final week of the season against the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, while the Yankees have to play the Blue Jays (who trail Boston by one game in the race) and AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.