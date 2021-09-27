BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,095 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 753,535. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,168.
There were 244,030 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.87%.
There are 606 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 158 patients currently in intensive care.