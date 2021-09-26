BOSTON (CBS) — Nine people were taken to area hospitals from the Back Bay MBTA station stop on Sunday after an escalator malfunction. The MBTA says the incident occurred just before 6 p.m.

“There was an incident involving the escalator from the Amtrak/Commuter Rail platforms to the street-level lobby of the station,” said an MBTA spokesman. “The escalator will remain out of service while the incident is thoroughly investigated.”

Transit Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS all responded to the scene.

Boston EMS confirmed the incident and said all of the injuries are “minor in nature”.

Witnesses told WBZ-TV they saw several people injured on the ground below the escalator.

BREAKING 🚨 Boston EMS confirms 9 people were taken to the hospital from Back Bay T station 30 mins ago. Multiple witnesses tell us the escalator malfunctioned and saw people injured on the ground. The track is still blocked off. @wbz pic.twitter.com/bs8Ot89Dzq — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) September 26, 2021

“The escalator was moving upwards and then just went backwards and everyone just started falling like dominos,” witness Krystal Tremblay said.

Sarah Aucoin and Claire Maia were both on the escalator when it abruptly started going backwards.

“When I felt it stop, we ran to the top. I looked behind me, I saw the pile of people and I saw blood everywhere,” Aucoin said.

Maia said she was near the top of the stairs and able to quickly step off before springing into action.

“I ran and hit the emergency stop button on the escalator and held it down until I was sure it was stopped,” Maia said.

Boston EMS confirmed nine people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but witnesses tell us they saw people badly hurt.

“This little girl at the bottom had most of the side of her face gone and her ear was almost off her head and her mother had part of her scalp missing,” Maia said.