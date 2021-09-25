BOSTON (CBS) – One by one teachers from surrounding communities came to the Boston Teachers Union facility in Dorchester to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.
"I teach kids who are three years old who don't have a say if they can have the vaccine. So as a teacher it's my duty and my job to be vaccinated to protect the kids I teach every day," teacher Coleen Mitchell said.
This weekend teachers from Boston Public Schools and beyond became eligible for the vaccine. Union leaders say it will help secure in-person learning for kids.
"I was so excited to see we were eligible," teacher Lauren Ames said. "I am with kiddos unable to wear masks most of the day so it's safer to get that booster shot."
Teachers now join other frontline workers like healthcare employees, first responders even grocery store workers to get the booster shot.
Joe Gels teaches at Boston Latin School. "It's peace of mind. It's nice knowing I am little bit safer and keeping kids safer," Gels said.
And they are encouraging other teachers to do the same. “I think the more teachers get vaccinated the safer our environment will be until those little kids can get their vaccine,” teacher Marina Ostrob said.