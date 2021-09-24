BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are going to have a lot of competition for the back end of the roster in training camp. The Celtics have reportedly added free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono to their training camp roster, which is now at the maximum 20 players.
Arcidiacono spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2016. He was an important piece of Nova's 2016 championship team, earning the Most Outstanding Player award for the NCAA tournament after averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. He's perhaps best known for dishing out the assist on Kris Jenkins' game-winning shot over UNC in the title game.
A true floor general, Arcidiacono averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists for Chicago over 17.6 minutes per game over his four NBA seasons. His best season as a pro came in 2018-19, his second year in the NBA, when he averaged 6.7 points per game over 24.2 minutes. He played in 81 games for the Bulls that season, including 32 starts.
He had trouble finding regular minutes on Chicago’s guard-heavy roster last season, seeing a career-low 10.2 minutes per game over 44 contests.
Now he'll be battling for one of Boston's final roster spots in training camp, but Arcidiacono will have plenty of competition on that front. Boston has a crowded depth chart at guard with Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford, and earlier this week, brought in Theo Pinson as another camp invite. Arcidiacono is not eligible to sign a two-way deal either, and with 14 players on guaranteed deals in Boston, he'll have his work cut out for him over the next month.
The Celtics will tip off training camp on Tuesday.