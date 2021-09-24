The Tom Brady Camp Is Pouring Gasoline On Fire Of Bucs-Patriots HypeThe people in Tom Brady's inner circle already have had plenty to say about the Week 4 Patriots-Buccaneers matchup.

Celtics Reportedly Sign Guard Ryan Arcidiacono To Training Camp RosterThe Celtics are going to have a lot of competition for the back end of the roster in training camp.

Patriots-Saints Week 3 PredictionsThe Saints are looking to bounce back after a bad loss to the Panthers, while the Patriots are looking to build off a win over the Jets before next weekend's showdown with Brady and the Buccaneers.

'It's An Absolute Honor': Julian Edelman Cannot Wait To Get Back In Front Of Patriots Fans This WeekendJulian Edelman is set to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the place where he made big play after big play during his NFL career. He'll be honored by the Patriots for his 12 years in a New England uniform, and finally receive a proper sendoff from the Foxboro faithful.

NFL Week 3 AFC North Preview: Ravens 'Should Finally Have a Sunday Afternoon Breather,' Says CBS Baltimore's Mark VivianoThe AFC North is shaping up to be extremely competitive, with the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all splitting their first two games.