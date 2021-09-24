RANDOLPH (CBS) — A grand jury on Thursday indicted a Randolph man on animal cruelty charges for allegedly beating two Canadian geese with a stick. The geese later had to be euthanized.
Ernest Allen, 55, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges when he was arraigned in August in Quincy District Court and was released on personal recognizance. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the indictment will move the case to Norfolk Superior Court.
"The Randolph Police Department responded to Mr. Allen's home after being contacted by a neighbor who reported seeing him beating the geese with a stick," Morrissey said. "The geese were transported to the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth. Despite their efforts, the geese could not be saved."
Animal cruelty charges in Massachusetts can carry a prison term of seven years.