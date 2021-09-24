CONCORD (CBS) – A road race in Concord that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and ovarian cancer research is hitting the road once again and they hope a new hybrid race will help the field grow.

The Mighty Moose 5k Run/Walk is back in person this Sunday morning after a virtual event last year. It was so successful in 2020 organizers will now offer both options.

The race was started by the Swaim family after they lost their mom Jenna to ovarian cancer in 2018.

The sole focus is early prevention, so they fund research at Dana-Farber for a unique blood test.

Karen Howley Lacamera of Sudbury was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018 and is now cancer-free. She says this research is already saving lives.

“It’s going to change the face of this particular cancer and change women’s lives everywhere,” she told WBZ-TV.

The race has raised more than $750,000 in just four years.

There are three races this Sunday at Concord-Carlisle High School.

The 5k walk/run starts at 9 a.m.

The kids’ 1 mile event starts at 8 a.m.

The kids’ half-mile race starts at 8:15 a.m.

For more information visit mightyMoose5k.org.