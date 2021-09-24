BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon is once again eligible to play in the National Football League.

The NFL reinstated Gordon on Friday, making him eligible to sign with any team and play as soon as Week 4.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, and he shared a comment from Gordon’s agent.

Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Gordon, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019, when he signed with the Seahawks after getting waived by the Patriots. He played in five games for the Seahawks before getting suspended for the fifth time of his career for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gordon had been acquired by the Patriots in a 2018 trade, and he played in 10 games for New England. Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. Late in that season, Gordon announced that he was stepping away from the game. Shortly thereafter, the NFL announced that Gordon had been suspended.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated in December of 2020, but he did not sign with any team, and that conditional reinstatement was rescinded in January. The Seahawks released him in March.

A supplemental draft choice of the Cleveland Browns in 2012, Gordon has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 career games. His best season came in 2013, when he caught 87 passes for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games played.