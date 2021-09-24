BRAINTREE (CBS) — A Middleboro man is accused of attacking an MBTA Commuter Rail conductor who asked him to put a mask on before getting on a train.
Transit Police arrested 40-year-old Daniel Libby after the incident at the Braintree station Wednesday evening.
They said a conductor asked Libby to put mask on, as required, before he got on a train around 5 p.m. The conductor told police Libby refused and “responded with several expletives.”
Investigators said Libby then shoved the conductor and used his shoulder to force his way into the train.
Police were called in and ordered Libby to get off the train, but they say he refused and also wouldn’t give them his name.
He was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a public official.