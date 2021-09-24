BOSTON (CBS) — CVS and Walgreens say they will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for those who are eligible.
Starting on Saturday, Walgreens said people who are eligible can schedule appointments online or over the phone. New Walgreens customers will be asked to verify their eligibility.
In a statement sent to WBZ-TV on Friday, CVS says it “will be ready to provide the booster dose at CVS Pharmacy and select MinuteClinic locations that offer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine later today.” They are encouraging those who are eligible to schedule an appointment in advance online.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for the Pfizer COVID booster shots early Friday. First, you must have received the Pfizer vaccine to be eligible, and have been administered the vaccine at least six months ago.
Under that criteria, here are those who are eligible:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
The CDC has not approved boosters for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines yet.