BOSTON (CBS) — Single and looking for love? Boston is the place to be, according to a new report.
Apartment List and dating app Bumble released a ranking of the "Best Cities For Singles 2021." Boston came in second.
The report measured dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability and percentage of singles among 100 cities. College cities with a high percentage of young, single people scored highly.
"It's no wonder Boston scores highest for dating satisfaction, as exactly half of its residents are single," the report says. "Between the museums and the Boston sports scene, you have a wide array of date options!"
Still, a date night in Boston isn’t exactly cheap. The report said that a typical movie and dinner date in Boston costs around $113.
Washington, D.C. was named the best city for singles, with "thousands of things to do in the area." Atlanta, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh rounded out the Top 5.
Click here to see the entire report.